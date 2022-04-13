Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

