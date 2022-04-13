Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.