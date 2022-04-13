Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.84.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

