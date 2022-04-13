Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 2.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

