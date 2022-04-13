Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.56 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.