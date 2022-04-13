Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OROVY opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $157.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

