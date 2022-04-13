Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

