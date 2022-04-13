Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.