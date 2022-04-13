PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $44,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,414,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

