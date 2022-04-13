PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

