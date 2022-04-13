Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $15.93 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

