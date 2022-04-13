Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 5977797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.80).
PANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.11.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
