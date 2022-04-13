Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

TSE:PKI opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

