Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

