Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 114,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

