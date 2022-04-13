Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Down 6.7%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

