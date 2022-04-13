PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $70,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

