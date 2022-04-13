PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

