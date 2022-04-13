Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

PSO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

