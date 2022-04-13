Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 828.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 878.61. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

