Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,248,668 shares.The stock last traded at $38.63 and had previously closed at $38.74.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

