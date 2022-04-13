PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 9,261 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

