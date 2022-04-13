Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $73.84. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.
About Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples (PPLL)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.