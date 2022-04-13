Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($170.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €228.46 ($248.33).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €197.15 ($214.29) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($148.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €190.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €198.21.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

