Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 328.40 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.38. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

