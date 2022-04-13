Pharos Energy plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharos Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Pharos Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.