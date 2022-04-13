Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $16.51. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 308,761 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,076,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,481,000 after buying an additional 1,081,377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $8,970,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 164,495 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PDO)

