PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

