Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 289.0% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, a growth of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

