Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 289.0% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, a growth of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.
