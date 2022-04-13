Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

