Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Airlines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

