Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,879,000.
Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.19. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $88.85.
