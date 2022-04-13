Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,983 shares of company stock worth $22,050,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

