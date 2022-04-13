Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,437,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

