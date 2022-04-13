Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 816,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter.

JAGG stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

