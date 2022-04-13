Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

