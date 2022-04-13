Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,000 shares of company stock worth $2,033,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

