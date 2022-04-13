Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,900 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vale by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after buying an additional 2,928,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 2,661,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.