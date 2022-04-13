Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -282.17 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

