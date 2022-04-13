Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

