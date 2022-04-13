Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $57.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 136.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

