Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,044,002. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.