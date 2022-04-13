Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

