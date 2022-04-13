Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

4/7/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $194.00 to $182.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Piper Sandler Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:PIPR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,660. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

