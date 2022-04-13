Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 37,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,121,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

