Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 8,023 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.06 million and a PE ratio of -32.88.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

