Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 8,023 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.06 million and a PE ratio of -32.88.
About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)
Read More
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.