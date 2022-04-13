PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
PNM stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.