PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

