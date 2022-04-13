Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.87 on Monday. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 million, a PE ratio of -562.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

