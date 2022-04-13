Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

