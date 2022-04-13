Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.